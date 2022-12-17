Crystal Palace set for January move for Antoine Semenyo

Sports News of Saturday, 17 December 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars striker, Antoine Semenyo could be on his way out of Bristol City in January following interest from several clubs across Europe.



However, the Ghana international will fancy a move to the English Premier League with Crystal Palace and Bournemouth interested in his services.



Crystal Palace want the Ghanaian as a replacement for Christian Benteke who left the club early in the season.



Despite the availability of Jean-Phillipe Mateta and Odsonne Edouard, manager Patrick Vieira wants another forward to beef up his attack.



Meanwhile, Palace will also be facing competition from Rangers and Fenerbache for the services of the towering striker.



Semenyo had a decent campaign last season, scoring eight goals and providing 12 assists for the Robbins in the English Championship. In the current campaign, the Black Stars striker has netted four goals already.



He was a member of Ghana's squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, making two substitute appearances as the Black Stars were eliminated from the group stage.