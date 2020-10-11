Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew beats Arsenal's Partey to Ghana Sports Writers award

Sports News of Sunday, 11 October 2020
Source: goal.com
Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew has been adjudged 2019 Footballer of the Year by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (Swag).
The striker beat off competition from new Arsenal signing Thomas Partey and China-based midfielder Mubarak Wakaso in the event held in Accra on Saturday evening.
Currently in Ghana's camp for October's international friendly matches against Mali and Qatar, the centre-forward was presented with his award by Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku in Turkey.
The award honours the most outstanding Ghanaian male footballer plying his trade abroad.
"Thank you to Swag Ghana! I’m honoured and grateful to receive the Swag Foreign Footballer of the Year Award," Ayew has posted on social media.
Thank you to @SWAG_Ghana ! I’m honoured and grateful to receive the SWAG Foreign Footballer of the Year Award ???????????????????????????????? #Ghana #cpfc pic.twitter.com/EMXJpIg9YI— Jordan Ayew (@jordan_ayew9) October 10, 2020
Congratulations to @jordan_ayew9 for winning @SWAG_Ghana Footballer of the Year 2019. GFA President Kurt ES Okraku handed the Award to Jordan at the Black Stars camp in Antalya, Turkey and was watched by all who attended Saturday’s award ceremony pic.twitter.com/109aBnS2bv— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) October 10, 2020
