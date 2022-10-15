Crystal Palace manager admits playing Jordan Ayew out of position this season

Sports News of Saturday, 15 October 2022

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira praised Jordan Ayew for his dedication despite being cast in an unfamiliar role this season.



Vieira has used the 31-year-old Black Star in a central role for the Eagles in the Premier League this season.



The former Arsenal midfielder explained his decision to play Ayew in that role ahead of their visit to King Power Stadium to face the Foxes on Saturday, insisting it gives the team an extra element of tactical flexibility.



“Jordan is one of those players that you call a team player. On the pre-season tour, we tried him for around 15-20 minutes in central midfield and he did really well.”



“We had a bit of a conversation on that and he liked to be around those positions as well, so that gave us a bit more tactical flexibility – but I like to have players in their best positions and his best position is on the right-hand side.” He added.



So far in this season, Ayew has been excellent for Palace. He has made eight appearances and played 556 minutes. He has given one league assist in total.







He last appeared for Palace on October 9 in a 2-1 win over Leeds United. He appeared in 31 league games last season, scoring three goals and assisting on three others.



After suffering an injury that forced him to be substituted in the 65th minute against Leeds in the previous match, he will almost certainly start against Leicester on Saturday.



