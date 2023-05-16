Crystal Palace interested in Mohammed Salisu

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu is said to have drawn interest from Premier League side Crystal Palace.



According to reports, Crystal Palace look to boost their defense next season with the addition of Salisu.



The Ghanaian was on the radar of several clubs during the January transfer window but could not secure any move.



Following Southampton's relegation from the English top flight, clubs are expected to renew their interest and try to secure his signature.



He joined Southampton in 2020 from Spanish La Liga side Real Valladolid after the English side triggered his buyout clause of £10.9 million.



Mohammed Salisu has spent most time of the season in the injury room. However, he had a breakthrough in the 2021/2022 season when he was rated among the top five center-backs in the league.







