Crystal Palace celebrate Jordan Ayew after remarkable display in Ghana’s win against Qatar

English side Crystal Palace have hailed the performance of striker Jordan Ayew in Ghana’s 5-1 victory against Qatar in a friendly match on Monday.



The four-time Africa champions recovered from the humiliating 3-0 loss against Mali on Friday to thump 2020 FIFA World Cup hosts Qatar.



Ghana opened the scoring courtesy Tariq Fosu in the 22nd minute after he was teed up by Jordan Ayew.



Qatar hit back just before half time through Ali Almoez.



Further goals from André Ayew and Samuel Owusu set the winning tone for the West African giants.



Jordan against picked the ball on the edge of the area before unleashing a beautiful cross to brother André who headed home into an empty net to give Charles Akonnor’s a 4-1 lead.



Caleb Ekuban, who replaced Jordan a minute later, did not waste time in registering his name on the score line with another good header to finish the match 5-1 for Ghana.



In the wake of the match, Crystal Palace took to Twitter to jubilate the display of their player Jordan Ayew. The striker's overall outing won many admirers.





