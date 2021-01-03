Sports News of Sunday, 3 January 2021

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson provides injury update on Jeffrey Schlupp

Schlupp opened the scoring for Palace with a deflected finish before going off injured

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says Jeffrey Schlupp's injury is more concerning after he was forced off with an injury in their 2-0 win over Sheffield United on Saturday.



Schlupp opened the scoring for Palace with a deflected finish before going off injured after 40 minutes of action.



The 28-year-old was replaced by youngster Eberechi Eze who made an immediate impact with a spectacular solo goal just before halftime.



After the game, Roy Hodgson provided an injury update Jeffrey Schlupp.



"Jeff Schlupp is more concerning as it is definitely a muscle injury," he said as quoted by the club's official website.



"He felt a hamstring pull. It looks like we’re going to miss him for a while and that’s unfortunate because he’s been doing very very well for us."



Schlupp has made 15 league appearances, scored two goals and provided one assist so far this season.



Palace, meanwhile, provisionally moved up to 12th in the league after ending a five-game winless run.





