Critics can't run Hearts of Oak like us - Nyaho-Tamakloe

Board member of Hearts of Oak, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has responded to critics asserting that none of them is qualified to manage the club.



Amidst strong criticism directed at the current board's handling of the team, especially after the recent sacking of head coach Martin Koopman, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe defended the decision, stating that coaches are hired to produce results, and if they fail to do so, it's fair to part ways with them.



During a press conference, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe emphasized the simplicity of the decision-making process when a coach isn't delivering the expected results.



"Any coach who has not been performing well is sacked. It's as simple as that. You employ a coach to get good results. We are not the first ever to do that. Years ago, I even did that," he said at a presser.



He cited examples of other football clubs, such as Manchester United and Tottenham, that have undergone coaching changes without disbanding the board.



"When a coach is not performing well and you don't get good results, you look for a better coach. Manchester United, how many times have they not changed their coach? The board is still intact. Tottenham, how many times have they changed their coach? Some of us know how to resign. I've done it before.



"Those who are crying around, they can never run this course. We've tried them before. We know we have a responsibility. And we are going to make sure that we perform and perform well."



Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe expressed confidence in the board's ability to fulfil its responsibilities and ensure the team performs well, despite Hearts of Oak's current challenges in both the MTN FA Cup and the Ghana Premier League.



The Phobians are currently positioned outside the top six in the league after playing 13 games.



