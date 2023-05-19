Criticize referees within the rules – FA Secretary Prosper Addo cautions

Sports News of Friday, 19 May 2023

The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Prosper Harrison Addo has sounded a firm warning to players and coaches to refrain from making unpleasant comments to officiating officials after matches.



According to him, remarks are welcomed but should be based on evidence, urging them to use the appropriate channels to express their grievances.



He said the FA won’t sit aloof but will deal with coaches and players whose remarks belittle referees.



“Communication is part of the training we give to coaches. There are things you say and there are things you don’t say. Once you have evidence you can say it but once you don’t have any evidence, don’t go there. The same training goes to their players. As a player, yours is to play on the pitch. You leave the administrative stuff, they know the process”, he told Kessben Sports.



He added: “We are not saying they shouldn’t speak up but when you speak it should be within the rules. We encourage them and the coaches to speak but don’t veer off to places that will land them in trouble.”



