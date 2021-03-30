Criticisms of Baba Rahman is unfair – CK Akonnor

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Ghana head coach Charles Akonnor says the recent criticisms of Baba Rahman is unfair due to the situation the left-back went through in recent years.



The left-back has come under a lot of criticism due to his recent performance in Ghana’s game against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.



Speaking to the Media after Ghana’s win against Sao Tome and Principe, the coach jumped to the defence of Baba Rahman insisting he will come good.



“This boy [Rahman] has been through a lot of injuries and stuff. He got injured here with us when he was in the AFCON. Who will be the best people to help him?



“I think it is a little bit too harsh with the way we criticize him. He is on his way to be better and he will do well in the coming days,” he added.



The coach believes the performance of the player will will improve now that he’s playing consistently at his new club.



“He’s got a club. He’s gonna play regularly and things will change for him and I think we are a little bit too hard on him.”



Rahman has featured in over 30 games for the Black Stars, scoring one goal in the process.