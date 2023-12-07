Criticism of my Black Stars performances don’t really affect me - Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Sports News of Thursday, 7 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana winger, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, says people criticising his performances for the Ghana men’s senior national team, the Black Stars, does not really affect him.



The Leicester City star has faced some serious backlash for his style of play and is always the target of criticism by some fans over claims he’s being selected because of his affiliation with Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku.



Speaking to South Africa based Soccer Laduma, the 19-year-old explained that national team expectations are always the same for everyone, no matter their age.



“This criticism doesn't really get to me because I am just a young boy coming up and I feel there will be more opportunities with the national team to come,” he said.



“It's the national team, it's not like at club level even if you are five years old, they will expect more from you.”



Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has become a transformational footballer since joining Leicester City on loan from Sporting at the start of the season.



The former Dreams FC attacker has scored two goals and provided one assist in 15 games in the Championship.