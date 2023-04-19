Cristiano Ronaldo trolled after wrestling-style challenge during Al-Nassr's defeat against Al-Hilal

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 April 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Ronaldo produced a wrestling-esque tackle during a tussle to win possession and subsequently got booked.
The five-time UEFA Champions League winner head-locked Al-Hilal player Al-Faraj who blocked the Portugues to recover possession.
After the video of the incident went viral, some social media users have trolled the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and believed he should have been sent-off.
Ronaldo was also mocked at the King Fahd International Stadium during the game as rival fans chanted Lionel Messi's name.
Al-Nasser went on to lose the game 2-0 courtesy of Odion Igahalo who scored twice from the spot.
Al-Nassr now sit three points behind leaders Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League title race.
Check out some social media reactions to Cristiano Ronaldo's viral wrestling-esque challenge.
April 18, 2023
When was he ever in the Saudi League????? pic.twitter.com/IDf0S3tHj2
That should have been a red card yo— Srinivas nagisetty (@NSNSRINIVASS) April 19, 2023
This could possibly be a red card offence. It's dangerous, and a high tackle is even punished in rugby...— FPL Prem Tipster (@FPLPremTipster) April 18, 2023
Man thought it was Royal Rumble… Frustrated player ????— Carter (@insanespotter) April 18, 2023
Georgina is unhappy, Ronaldo starts doing MMA. What is happening? Did they finalize realize the hypocrisy of his move to SA?— The Lion's Den - A Galatasaray Podcast (@TheLionsDenGS) April 18, 2023
Ronaldo learned from Khabib. Great RNC technique.— Omar Al Raisi (@Dantani) April 18, 2023
Michael Oliver books Cristiano Ronaldo for a headlock
WWE should sign Cristiano Ronaldo, what a finisher???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/MdzsLiNA2e— Lατιf (@iLatif_) April 18, 2023
Ronaldo's reaction in today's game when the opponent's fans were chanting Messi's name ????pic.twitter.com/5GNOQREnCA— Jan (@FutbolJan10) April 18, 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo only got a yellow for this challenge ???? pic.twitter.com/05eH8qZqvw— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 19, 2023