Sports News of Wednesday, 19 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cristiano Ronaldo trolled after wrestling-style challenge during Al-Nassr's defeat against Al-Hilal

Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has been mocked by social media users after showing off his wrestling skills during Al Nassr's defeat to Al-Hilal on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Ronaldo produced a wrestling-esque tackle during a tussle to win possession and subsequently got booked.

The five-time UEFA Champions League winner head-locked Al-Hilal player Al-Faraj who blocked the Portugues to recover possession.

After the video of the incident went viral, some social media users have trolled the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and believed he should have been sent-off.

Ronaldo was also mocked at the King Fahd International Stadium during the game as rival fans chanted Lionel Messi's name.

Al-Nasser went on to lose the game 2-0 courtesy of Odion Igahalo who scored twice from the spot.

Al-Nassr now sit three points behind leaders Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League title race.


