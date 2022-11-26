Cristiano Ronaldo storms out of press conference before questions about dubious penalty against Ghana

Sports News of Saturday, 26 November 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo is said to have stormed out of a press conference after their controversial win over Ghana in the World Cup.



After opening the scoring with an emphatic penalty in the second half, Ronaldo made history by becoming the first men's player to score in five different World Cups.



Andre Ayew leveled things up for Ghana before Joao Felix and Rafael Leao finished off deft passes from Bruno Fernandes. Osman Bukari scored late for Ghana, and the game ended 3-2.



Ghanaians are outraged because the penalty converted by Ronaldo was dubious and cost the Black Stars the game.



Ronaldo, who was named man of the match, spoke for only 2 minutes and 12 seconds at the press conference and left just as questions about the penalty decision were about to be asked.



"This is a moment that makes me very proud. That chapter (United) is closed. I’m here to win. The rest does not matter," he said.



Black Stars coach Otto Addo criticized the decision, describing it as a gift to the Portuguese legend.



