Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview sets social media ablaze as Man Utd fans clash

Sports News of Monday, 14 November 2022

Following Cristiano Ronaldo's rants in a bombshell interview with British broadcaster, Piers Morgan, Manchester United fans and football fans on social media have shared their thoughts about Ronaldo's statements.



Ronaldo criticized the club, called out the manager Erik Ten Haag, and also lashed out at his former teammate Wayne Rooney.



He said that he feels betrayed by the club, lost respect for the manager, and implied that Rooney envies him, hence, the constant criticism.



Some Manchester United fans are angry Ronaldo went after Rooney and Erik Ten Haag.



Meanwhile, rival fans hit out at 'egoistic' Ronaldo urging Man United to let go of the football icon.



Cristiano Ronaldo's problems at Manchester United started in the pre-season when he missed the club's two-months pre-season as reports suggested that he wanted a move-out.



After missing pre-season, he has been out of favour with Ten Haag who has kept him on the bench often.



During Manchester United's 2-0 win over Tottenham at Old Trafford, Ronaldo refused to come on late in the game and walked off the pitch.



He was made to train with the U-21s as punishment before returning back to the first team.



Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Manchester United in the summer of 2021 on a two-year deal has less than 12 months left on his contract.





Ronaldo saying he doesn’t respect Ten Hag deE someway o, very wild ???? — Sergio Manucho (@sergiomanucho1) November 13, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t attend pre season, walked out of the stadium twice and he is claiming Manchester United and Ten Hag disrespected him LOL — Lατιf???? (@iLatif_) November 13, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo's lack of respect for Erik Ten Hag has Ferguson-Beckham vibes to it. Sir Alex wrote:



“The minute a Manchester United player thought he was bigger than the manager, he had to go, David thought he was bigger than Alex Ferguson. That was the death knell for him.” — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) November 13, 2022

I love Ronaldo and what he’s done for us, especially in my childhood he gave me amazing memories.

But going to Piers Morgan and slagging off the club a week after Ten Hag made him captain is awful. — Alexei (@MUFC_redarmy99) November 13, 2022

Ronaldo saying Ten Hag and other people in the club are forcing him out. Need full context on this tbh. Especially with the reference to last season. Sounds a mess — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) November 13, 2022

I trust Ten Hag to kick Ronaldo out of the club, it has to end now — Trey (@UTDTrey) November 13, 2022

It amazes me how many people don't realise this is Ronaldo's Goodbye Interview. Fallout with Ten Hag, the shambles the way the club is run, his love for the fans. He knows it's over and is clearly going out on his terms. It's over — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) November 14, 2022

Rooney can look like Mark Henry, he will still be a bigger Manchester United legend than Ronaldo. — Lατιf???? (@iLatif_) November 13, 2022

Rooney has a bigger legacy at Manchester United than Ronaldo. — Dr Ayigbe Borla Bird???????????? (@Mr_Ceyram) November 13, 2022

When you think about it, Ronaldo wasn’t wrong about calling out the Club for not developing facilities and being stagnant, he only messed up when he bashed Ten Hag and shamed Rooney’s looks. All the same him leaving is best for everyone tbh — Trey (@UTDTrey) November 14, 2022

Rooney was always the bigger legend. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) November 13, 2022

Stating the obvious here, but Wayne Rooney has and always will be a bigger Manchester United legend than Ronaldo — Casey Evans (@Casey_Evans_) November 13, 2022

