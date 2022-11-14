You are here: HomeSports2022 11 14Article 1661747

Sports News of Monday, 14 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview sets social media ablaze as Man Utd fans clash

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Manchester United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo

Following Cristiano Ronaldo's rants in a bombshell interview with British broadcaster, Piers Morgan, Manchester United fans and football fans on social media have shared their thoughts about Ronaldo's statements.

Ronaldo criticized the club, called out the manager Erik Ten Haag, and also lashed out at his former teammate Wayne Rooney.

He said that he feels betrayed by the club, lost respect for the manager, and implied that Rooney envies him, hence, the constant criticism.

Some Manchester United fans are angry Ronaldo went after Rooney and Erik Ten Haag.

Meanwhile, rival fans hit out at 'egoistic' Ronaldo urging Man United to let go of the football icon.

Cristiano Ronaldo's problems at Manchester United started in the pre-season when he missed the club's two-months pre-season as reports suggested that he wanted a move-out.

After missing pre-season, he has been out of favour with Ten Haag who has kept him on the bench often.

During Manchester United's 2-0 win over Tottenham at Old Trafford, Ronaldo refused to come on late in the game and walked off the pitch.

He was made to train with the U-21s as punishment before returning back to the first team.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Manchester United in the summer of 2021 on a two-year deal has less than 12 months left on his contract.


























Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial show below






EE/KPE

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment