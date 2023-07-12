Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr banned from signing players

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 July 2023

Saudi Arabia giant Al-Nassr have been banned from signing players during the ongoing summer transfer due to monies owed English side Leicester City for the signing of Ahmed Musa in 2018.



According to the official release by FIFA, Al Nassr is said to owe the relegated Premier League side £390,000 after completing the transfer that cost them £14 million.



Al Nassr began a trend of luring some European big names into the Saudi Arabia Pro League after signing Cristiano Ronaldo in January 2023.



Several Saudi clubs have adopted the approaches and as a result, have captured more big names this summer.



Nassr, who look to assemble a star-studded side next season, continue their spending spree this summer, signing Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan. However, due to the banned, their business for the summer might just be over.



A report by Daily Mirror indicates that the Al Nassr's owners have decided to settle the debt in order to make way for new signings as they augment their squad for next season.





