Cristiano Ronaldo makes cryptic post after Man United's defeat to Chelsea

Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo made a cryptic post a few minutes after Manchester United's loss to Chelsea on Thursday, April 4, 2024.



Ronaldo posted a picture of himself looking at his phone and laughing with the caption 'Happy days'.



The post was shared on X (formerly Twitter) moments after Chelsea beat Man United 4-3 in the Premier League.



His post has been greeted with rage from Manchester United fans who believe the post is a subliminal jab at the club.



Cristiano Ronaldo's second spell at Man United came to an unwanted end after he fell out with manager Erik Ten Haag.



The Portugues reached an agreement with the club to terminate his contract by mutual consent in November 2022.



The termination followed his public criticism of the club, the owner, manager Ten Hag and his team-mates.



Ronaldo shared his grievances in a viral interview with Piers Morgan.



Chechout Ronaldo's post below





