Cristiano Ronaldo inspires me a lot - Northern Ladies striker Rahama Jafar

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Northern Ladies striker, Rahama Jafar, has said she takes a lot of inspiration from football icon Cristiano Ronaldo.



Jafar has been prolific in the FA Cup competition scoring 10 goals in two games for her side.



A trait she picks from the Portuguese superstar who is the top-scorer in association football.



She made history in the game against Savannah FC scoring four goals in 43 minutes.



“I take a lot of inspiration from Cristiano Ronaldo”, she told Happy FM.



She also revealed that her career as a football professional started off without much support from her parents.



“Before, I didn’t get the support to play football from my parents but currently I have been able to convince them” Rahama Jafar is hoping to help his side win the Women’s FA Cup this season and also finish on top of the table in the league.



“My target is to help my team placed first in the league and also win the Women’s FA Cup”.



