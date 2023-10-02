Cristiano Roanldo nominated for Saudi Pro League Player of the Month award

Sports News of Monday, 2 October 2023

Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been nominated for the Roshn Saudi League player of the Month for September.



The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will compete with Moroccan winger Mourad Batna for the ultimate, following their blistering form in September.



Ronaldo was earlier nominated for the accolade in August ahead of four other players when he topped the scorers' chart with 5 goals in 4 games for Al Nassr.



The Portuguese international made an excellent start in the month of September, scoring 5 goals in 4 matches, including a brace against Al Ahli on match day 6 of the Roshn Saudi League.



It will be his second successive Player of the Month award, having already won the honor for the month of August.



The Al Nassr skipper is having an amazing campaign in the Middle East where he joined in December 2022 from Manchester United.





Ronaldo ended the season with 14 goals in 16 games and in the 2023/24 season, he has already registered 10 goals, 5 assists in 7 games.



While Batna has recorded 6 goals, 4 assists in 8 games.









Battling it out for the RSL Player of the Month for September... ????



???????? @Cristiano ???? Mourad Batna ????????#yallaRSL pic.twitter.com/TiD5JVPC9h — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) October 2, 2023

