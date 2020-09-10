Sports News of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Create a unique style of play for Ghana football - Laryea Kingston tells GFA

Former Ghana International, Laryea Kingston

Former Ghana International, Laryea Kingston, has urged the Ghana Football Association to employ a competent Technical Director who will be able to implement a unique style of play for Ghana football.



Laryea Kingston revealed that most teams around the world are noted for their style of play in terms of their build-up, to scoring and defending, which makes it hard for their opponents to comprehend.



According to him, when a good football plan is designed for the national teams, it will help in nurturing talents to adapt easily to the format and style of play of Ghanaian teams.



This, he noted, will create a niche for Ghana’s unique style of play just like what teams like Spain, Germany, etc., have been able to accomplish.



“For me, in football, I think we should have a plan and I think if you want these to become a reality it means you need a good technical director that will bring in a style of play that everyone will know that this is a signature of Ghanaian football,” the former Black Stars player said.



Using Arsenal’s new style of play as a reference, he said: “A typical example is when Arteta became the coach of Arsenal, you can see that they build up with confidence and every coach must learn this from their last game against Liverpool. So you need to have a signature which your players will understand that this is how we want things to be done right.”



The Ghana Football Association is yet to conclude on the employment of a Technical Director for the National Teams since Francis Oti-Akenteng’s post became vacant.

