Craig Tandoh wins sixth Captain One Golf Society's Charity Invitational Golf Championship

Golf News of Tuesday, 24 January 2023

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

One of Ghana's fast-rising amateur golfers, Craig Tandoh has emerged winner of the sixth Captain One Golf Society's Charity Invitational Golf Championship which ended at the Royal Golf Club at Kumasi on Sunday.



The Nsuta Golf Club's enterprising golfer dethroned his club member, James Akwaboah(last year's winner) to take the ultimate trophy and prizes after the two-day competition which saw over 100 golfers participating.



Craig Tandoh recorded 142 points over the two days to clinch the topmost prize to beat Felicity Okyei-Bonsu who surprisingly gave the men a run for their money.



The experienced female golfer who became the only female to take a top three position since the Captain Major began six years ago, recorded 146 points ahead of Maxwell Owusu-Bonsu's 148 points to settle for the third position.



The overall winner received a giant trophy, gold medal, and a cash voucher of Ghc5000 for his efforts while the second position had a GHC2500 voucher, silver medal, and a trophy with the third position also taking home a trophy, bronze medal, and GHc1500 gift voucher.



The Longest Drive(men) for day one of the event was won by Lesley Boakye Yiadom while Vivian Dick took the prize for the ladies' Longest Drive.



Closest to the Pin day one, was won by George Antwi and the prize for Closest to the Pin day two was taken by Boakye Yiadom while the Longest Drive for day two was won by Kwabena Poku and Flora Hurtubise.



The Seniors event was won by Seth Bekoe Apeadu while Philip Andoh settled for the second position.



The championship began on Friday with the Captain One Kid's Championship which saw over 20 female golfers the Safe-Child Advocacy and other kids from less privileged backgrounds participating.



The Kid's event was won by Hudu Zakiya with 270 points after coming tops in putting,chipping and shooting.



She was followed by Mary Torhetey with 205 points while Satura Modesta also had 205 points for the third position.



The Longest Drive for the Kid's event was won by Hudu Zakiya with 130 points while Satura Modesta(85 points) and Esther Atta(70 points) for the second and third positions respectively. The Juniors event was also won by Paula Kokame with 140 points.



Speaking at the closing ceremony, the President of the Captain One Golf Society, Mr Pius Ayeh Appiah commended golfers for showing up for one of the most competitive golf events in the country.



"Most interesting is the fact that an amateur golfer has won the event,equaling the number of times the professionals had won it-three times each,"he stated.



That he said, was the idea behind the events which would provide the platform for all golfers, from professionals, amateur as well as kids to exhibit their talents.



He said, the kids had also developed massively and showing great skills on the course, adding that they would soon produce one of the best golfers in the world through the Captain One initiative.



He expressed appreciation to sponsors including iGimel, Servaco PPS, Flo Polo Designs, RK Cliste, Industrial Procurement Services(ips), PEEW-Willians Services Company Limited,MOSAK Photography and Mican Company Limited for their support.



He urged other companies to come on board to develop golf and ensure Ghana became a major force in the sport.He also expressed appreciation to the Royal Golf Club for their support