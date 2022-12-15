Covering 2022 World Cup was a dream come true for me - Parvis Dornu

Sports News of Thursday, 15 December 2022

Parvis Dornu, a photojournalist with the National Sports Authority has described as fulfilling the experience of covering the 2022 World Cup.



The highly-rated photojournalist got a rare opportunity of displaying his skills and talent at the global football festival and he does not take it for granted.



In a social media post, Parvis Dornu indicated it has been a dream of his to cover the World Cup and that realizing that dream in 2022 was surreal.



He expressed gratitude to God as well as certain key personalities who he believes played in his being in Qatar for the World Cup.



Parvis was however disappointed that the Black Stars’ stay in the tournament was short-lived.



According to him, he would have loved to see the team go beyond the group stages as he believes the team had enough talents to achieve the same.



He is however confident that the display he saw in the three Group H games will serve as a foundation on which the remarkable success will be built.



Read his post below



The World Cup is the biggest stage for any footballer and as an International Sports Photo Journalist, it has been a proud moment for me to be on the world stage working alongside other big sports journalists across the globe.



However, it was a sad moment for me not being able to see my team Ghana make it to the Round of 16.



On the other hand, I believe the stage will offer the New Boys a big boost and it will grow them for other important events to represent Ghana.



The experience can't be compared to anything. A big thank you to my Chairman and Boss, Hon. Seth Panwum Boyoyo, and everyone who made this big dream of mine a success.



My biggest dream has always been to cover the FIFA World Cup and I have achieved that with a trip to Qatar for the global showpiece.



I thank the Most High God for making this dream come to pass and a special thank you to my boss, Prof Peter Twumasi, Director General of National Sports Authority, and everyone who wished me well on my journey.



To you all, I say Gracias!



