Sports News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Court remands Aduana Stars defender Farouk Adams into custody

Aduana Stars defender, Farouk Adams

The Berekum Circuit Court has remanded Aduana Stars defender Farouk Adams into police custody for two weeks for accidentally crushing a police officer to death.



The 31-year-old defender who appeared in court for the first time on Thursday faced two counts of charges for careless and inconsiderate driving and negligently causing harm.



The case which was presided by His Lordship Osei Kofi Amoako ordered Farouk Adams to be kept in police custody whiles investigations continue.



Lawyer Baffour Akoto who represented the player welcomed the court’s decision stating that his client would be in safe arms instead of being in basic custody.



Although the lawyer pleaded to the court to release Farouk Adams on bail, the prosecutors turned it down.



Farouk Adams would make his next return to court on March 18, 2021.



Background



The Aduana Stars defender was arrested by police after allegedly knocking down a police officer at Wamfie in the Bono Region on Monday, March 1, 2021.



Reports indicate that the police officer, Constable Amos Maatey, who was on night duty, was riding a motorbike to go purchase mosquito repellent when the incident occurred.



The officer died instantly, but Farouk failed to turn in himself to the police.



The police, through their investigations, discovered that the car belonged to the player and arrested him.