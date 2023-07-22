Court orders Asante Kotoko to settle debt of GH₵69,000 to Noks hotel

Sports News of Saturday, 22 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A court ruling ordered Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko to settle their debt of GH₵69,000 Noks Hotel in Kumasi, according to Kessben FM’s Frank Naro, on Friday, July 21.



The Porcupine Warriors had some club officials and players stayed at the Kumasi-based hotel between 2018 and 2020 which has seen the debt rise with interest due to the delay in payment.



Speaking on Kessben TV, Frank Naro disclosed that, according to the court ruling, should Asante Kotoko fail to settle the debt, the court will be forced to have valuable properties of the club in their possession until the debt is fully settled.



On Friday, July 2, Asante Kotoko owner, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, held an important meeting with the club’s former players and supporters at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.



The meeting aimed to chart a new course for the club following the conclusion of the three-year mandate of the Dr. Kwame Kyei-led board.



Watch the video below:







LSN/BB