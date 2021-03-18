Court grants bail to Aduana Stars defender who killed policeman

Sports News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

A Berekum Circuit Court has granted bail to Aduana Stars defender Farouk Adams who was involved in a hit and run case earlier this month.



The defender was arrested earlier this month after knocking down a police officer with a car.



After he was arraigned before court, Farouk Adams was charged with four counts including careless and inconsiderate driving and negligently causing harm, as well as failing to report the accident to the police and failing to stop to attend to an accident victim.



Today, reports coming in have confirmed that a Berekum Circuit court has granted Farouk Adam's bail at GHS60,000 with 4 sureties.



His case will be recalled on April 7, 2021.



