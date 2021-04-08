Court adjourns Farouk Adams case to May 5

Sports News of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The case involving Aduana Stars defender Farouk Adams and the Republic over the killing of a police officer has been adjourned to May 5, 2021.



A Berekum Circuit Court presided by Judge Osei Kofi Amoako made the decision after the prosecutor Emmanuel Sampson failed to show up in court.



The Prosecutor also failed to inform the court of his reasons for being absent in court.



Farouk Adams, it will be recalled on March 1, 2021 accidentally killed Constable Amos Niganoka Mantey in what is known in the local parlance as ‘hit and run’.



Farouk is facing charges of careless and inconsiderate driving, negligently causing harm and failing to report to the police.



He has also been accused of driving a vehicle without valid license and relevant motor insurance.



Farouk Adams was initially remanded in police custody but was granted bail on his second appearance in court with a condition of ₵60,000 with four sureties.



Meanwhile, late constable Amos Niganoka Mattey will be buried on 17th April 2021 at Tampe-Kukuo in Tamale.