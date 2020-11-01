Sports News of Sunday, 1 November 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Countryman Songo reacts to Gyan’s GPL return

Sports Journalist, Patrick Osei Agyemang (Countryman Songo)

Award-winning Ghanaian Sports Journalist Patrick Osei Agyemang known widely as ‘Countryman Songo’ or ‘The Fireman’ has reacted to Asamoah Gyan’s move to the Ghana Premier League.



Gyan has signed a lucrative deal that is reportedly worth more than $1million.



His signing has sent social media dotty with all sorts of reactions.



The Legon Cities move marks a return to the Ghana Premier League for Gyan since 2003 (his only season in Ghana’s top-flight league).



Amid the many reactions that have followed the announcement of the deal on social media, one particular reaction has caught the attention of FMiG; that is from Patrick Osei Agyemang.



Interesting enough, the heat caught up with Asamoah Gyan who retweeted the post.



Exciting scenes for the Ghana Premier League already.



Check out what the ‘The Fireman’ posted on Twitter below:







Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.