Countryman Songo fires Prosper Ogum after leading Kotoko to 2 wins in 9 matches

Controversial sports journalist, Patrick Osei Agyemang better known as Countryman Songo has questioned the competence of coach Prosper Ogum Narteh after leading Kotoko's 14th position in the Ghana Premier League.



Kotoko suffered their second consecutive defeat to Dreams FC a fortnight after losing to Nsoatreman FC.



With the team having managed just 10 points out of a possible 27, Countryman Songo believes coach Prosper Ogum’s competence has to be questioned.



According to him, coach Prosper Ogum cannot claim to be rebuilding Kotoko while relegating the club.



“Are you happy with Kotoko’s performance? 9 games, 10 points 2 wins, 3 defeats, 4 draws and 14th position. If you claim the coach is well vested, then he should coach the club to win matches,” Countryman Songo stated.



He added, “Someone has to put the coach on his toes and people have to question him if he believes he’s a top coach. He has taken Kotoko to the 14th position and this is bad, you can’t claim to be rebuilding a team and taking them to relegation. Kotoko is a big club, even when we were building we were winning titles.”







