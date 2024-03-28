Countryman Songo descends on Otto Addo after Black Stars' winless run in friendlies

Sports News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Sports journalist, Patrick Osei Agyeman better known as Countryman Songo, has tackled Black Stars coach Otto Addo after his team failed to win any of their friendlies in the international friendlies.



The Black Stars, under coach Otto Addo, played their first match against Nigeria which ended in a 2-1 defeat on March 22, 2024.



In their second match as well, the Black Stars had the opportunity to win but settled for a draw 2-2 against Uganda on March 26, 2024.



Reacting after the game, Countryman Songo who was not pleased with the Black Stars performance took on Otto Addo for his failure to ensure a win in the matches.



Speaking on his show on Adom TV, Songo said, "I don’t know how they forced for Otto Addo to become the Black Stars coach; $50,000 for a coach like him is too much. Let's call a spade, a spade, he is just not qualified. He stands on the touchline just issuing commands."



He added, “Coaching is not about being an ex-player because there have been people who never played but have become good coaches. Even some of the ex-players have switched to punditry."



According to him, “I don’t have any personal sentiments about Otto Addo but he is not the one to uplift the Black Stars even if you give him 10 years.”



Otto Addo’s next big assignment will be in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers against Mali.



