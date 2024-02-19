Countryman Songo declares war on John Paintsil after UTV appearance

Sports News of Monday, 19 February 2024

Controversial sports journalist, Patrick Osei Agyemang, alias Countryman Songo has vowed to deal with former Black Stars right-back John Paintsil following the latter’s perceived unpopular comments about the state of Ghana football.



Countryman Songo believes that the comments made by John Paintsil during his appearance on UTV’s United Showbiz programme on Saturday, February 17, 2024, painted a dishonest view of the state of Ghana football and that he [Songo] will make him a topic on his Fire for Fire show.



“Tomorrow will be scary. He will feel his foolishness,” he tweeted on Sunday February 18, 2024 in reaction to a tweet highlighting Paintsil's comment.



John Paintsil has become the subject of attacks by some Ghanaians on social media following his comments on UTV, during which he made efforts to dismiss notions that Ghana football is in a bad state.



The former Fulham defender called for clarity on the matter, insisting that the failures of the Black Stars in recent tournaments are not enough evidence of the poor state of football in the country.



“I need to know the point of the demonstration. If it’s Ghana football, then, we are not talking about the national team. The national team comes once every four months,” John Paintsil said.



“Even when we talk about the Black Stars, they qualified for the World Cup. We have to see that we are still building. It’s not the responsibility of the FA to look after local-based players. It’s up to the teams to develop well,” Paintsil said.



He said, “Every national team coach has a philosophy and they want to do well to improve their CV. It’s not the FA who determines which local player is called. The so-called interference is hearsay; there is no truth in that".





