Countryman Songo declares war Kumasi media over attacks on Asante Kotoko management

Asante Kotoko communications member, Patrick Osei-Agyemeng, also known as Countryman Songo, has declared war on some media houses in Kumasi for allegedly sabotaging the Kotoko management.



There is the narrative that some media in Kumasi has an agenda of denting the reputation of the club's management, specifically, the CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah by projecting the negatives in his administration.



Songo stated on Adom TV that whoever comes for the CEO has also come for him, thus he is prepared to retaliate with war.



"If you are looking for Nana Yaw’s downfall then you are looking for mine too. If you want trouble, you’ll get war. We are all from Kumasi and started sports journalism in Kumasi. We all should be careful and respect each other. You are deliberately sabotaging one of our own. If you have an issue with a management member, just say it and stop generalizing it. The foolish and stupid things you are doing in Kotoko because of Nana Yaw Amponsah must stop. If you don’t appreciate my role in Asante Kotoko as a management member then it's going to be fire for fire."



The supposed rift between Asante Kotoko management and some media in Kumasi became glaring after the management were selective during their recent media tour by ignoring some top platforms.



The overlooked media are said to be for the club's board chairman, Dr. Kwame Kyei who is reportedly not on good terms with the CEO.



According to reports, Nana Yaw Amponsah, who was employed by Kwame Kyei, has been a thorn in the chairman's flesh by not involving the latter in major decisions.



Nana Yaw Amponsah was appointed as Kotoko's CEO in 2020 on a three-year contract. He is currently three months away from exhausting his contract.



