Countryman Songo clashes with Saddick Adams over Black Stars squad

Broadcast journalists, Saddick Adams and Patrick Osei Agyemang clashed while rating Black Stars' 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Speaking on Peace FM's kokrokoo show, Saddick Adams stated that Otto's squad represents 90 percent of Ghana's best players available and he rated them 90.



"Yeah, of course. To me, 9-0 percent and it is not even normal to get 100 percent after naming a squad. In my opinion, 90 percent of the best players that we have at this point are the players who have been called," The Angel TV broadcaster said.



However, Songo argues that the squad does not have Ghana's best quality available.



"This is not the best he (Otto Addo) has already made his selection. If we have something to do(about the squad) we should have done it earlier. Because when we complain about it earlier (Ghanaians) they won't join but when it out then they(Ghanaians) begin to also fire and share their opinions."



Otto Addo announced Black Stars' final 26-man squad for the World Cup on Monday, November 14.



Key names like Richard Ofori, Jojo Wollacott, and Baba Iddrisu could not make the list due to injuries.



Other big omissions were Felix Afena-Gyan, Mubarak Wakaso, John Painstil, Majeed Ashimeru, and Jeffrey Schlupp.



