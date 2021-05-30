Could Andre Ayew quit Swansea after Premier League promotion failure?

Sports News of Sunday, 30 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The club future of Ghana captain Andre Ayew is uncertain after his Welsh club, Swansea City, failed to qualify for the 2021 / 2022 Premier League season.



The Black Stars captain was instrumental in Swansea’s bid for promotion scoring 17 goals and helping with a couple of assist as skipper.



However, the Swans chance of gaining promotion was dashed on the final day when they lost by 2-0 to Brentford aty Wembley in the Premier League playoffs.



The former Marseille player who has been in England over the last decade was convinced by the club to stay after 2018 relegation and to help them with the fight to return to the EPL.



But two years on and with the return still unattainable as yet, the Ghanaian may fancy a move elsewhere in a top league which is more competitive.



The former Olympique de Marseille star is also one of the high earning players for the Swans and his stay in the Championship could impact the financial strength of the club, hence a good transfer deal would save the club enough money.