Sports News of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Corruption, influence peddling by FA Officials affecting quality of coaching in Ghana - Coach Inkoom

Head Coach of National Women’s League side Sea Lions Ladies FC, Maapa Inkoom

Head Coach of National Women’s League side Sea Lions Ladies FC, Maapa Inkoom has opined that favouritism, cronyism, and interference from top officials Is affecting the work of coaches.



Speaking exclusively to Nhyiraba Kwabena Asirifi on Rainbow Sports on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said one major challenge coaches face especially at the national level is the inference by FA officials who chose the kind of players to be selected for tournaments.



He told the host that as a coach if you are unable to be firm and do your work, some FA officials will dictate to you and tell you to select certain players who lack the merit to join the national teams.



Mr. Inkoom warned this attitude and corrupt act will affect the quality of our national teams if we fail to deal with it.



He also bemoaned the situation where friends and other close associates of coaches try to influence their work by forcing them to chose certain players even when they are not good.



He added that players should merit a call so they do not expose the coach to public ridicule.



Mr. Inkoom underscored the need for stakeholders to allow coaches to work independently and stop taking money from people to select their choice of players.



“There are some senior FA officials who try to influence the selection process because of the money they will make. Influence peddling, cronyism, favoritism, and friendship are some of the factors affecting the quality of coaching in Ghana. As a coach, if you don’t stamp your authority, people will influence you to select players who are not good and in the end, you will be blamed for their incompetence.”