Corruption in FIFA statutes does not mean corruption in Ghana law – Kwesi Nyantakyi on his parliamentary bid

Kwesi Nyantakyi, a former President of the Ghana Football Association, is making headlines with his unwavering determination to secure the Ejisu parliamentary seat under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) banner despite the controversy surrounding his FIFA ban.



According to him, despite FIFA's Ethics Committee imposing a lifetime ban on him for ethical breaches and corruption, which was later reduced to 15 years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), no Ghanaian court or committee has officially deemed him of bad character, barring him from running for parliament.



"What is wrong with Mr Nyantakyi's character? I am a man of good character. Have I been declared to be a man of bad character by any court of competent jurisdiction in Ghana or by any committee or anything of that sort in Ghana? Have I?" he said in an interview with Joy News on April 3, 2024.



When the host referenced FIFA's action against him, he said, "That is an arbitration. It is not part of Ghana's laws. Corruption in FIFA statutes doesn't mean corruption in Ghanaian law.



"They're entirely different in meaning. We're operating within the laws of Ghana, so you must confine yourself to the meaning of crime as defined in Ghana," he added.



Nyantakyi, who was embroiled in a scandal following his involvement in bribery and corruption allegations exposed by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas in the "Number 12" documentary, faces scrutiny over his suitability for political office.



Nyantakyi's entry into politics follows the passing of the former MP for Ejisu, John Kumah, making way for a by-election.



The Ejisu parliamentary race is shaping up to be fierce. Nine NPP members, including three women, are vying for the vacant seat. Nyantakyi's bid adds another layer of intrigue to this already heated contest.



