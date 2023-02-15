Correct the wrongs in Black Stars - Odartey Lamptey tells new coach Chris Hughton

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 February 2023
Former Ghana international, Nii Odartey Lamptey believes new Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton has been given a golden opportunity to correct the wrong in the senior national team.
Chris Hughton who was the Black Stars' technical advisor under Otto Addo has been promoted to senior coach by the Ghana Football Association.
Commenting on the appointment, Nii Odartey Lamptey stated that Chris Hughton has been part of the Black Stars for the last couple of months and heard all the "misconceptions" about the team.
"Chris Hughton was part of the Black Stars technical team at the World Cup in Qatar so I am tempted to believe with what the media reports, he might have read all and heard it."
"If Chris Hughton wants to change our system, this is the right time for him to do it. Having served as the technical advisor, he might have seen so many things. Now he has been awarded the head coach role so I am expecting him to correct those wrongs," he said in an interview with Accra-based Asempa FM.
Nii Odartey Lamptey believes that it will be difficult for anyone in the hierarchy of the Ghana Football Association to force his wishes on Chris Hughton.
"With his experience and pedigree, I think it will be difficult for someone to influence the job of Chris Hughton."
