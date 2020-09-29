Sports News of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Coronvirus: Eleven Wonders players undergo checks ahead of new season

A player of Eleven Wonders being checked by an official of the club

The playing body of Techiman Eleven Wonders has been taken through Covid-19 checks as they prepare to return to training to prepare for the 2020/2021 football season.



The Ghana Premier League club just like the other teams has been given the clear by the government to start training for the upcoming football season.



The directive came from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after the sport was banned for as many as 6 months in the West African country.



As Techiman Eleven Wonders make plans for its players and technical team members to under testing for the Coronavirus disease, they have ensured that every personnel is checked with the thermometer gun after regrouping.



Subsequently, all players and officials will have the proper Covid-19 test before intensive training starts in preparation for the new football season.





