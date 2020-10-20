Sports News of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Coronavirus positive Bernard Mensah showed love by his teammates on his birthday

Bernard Mensah's teammates celebrated with him via a live call

Besiktas players joined Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah to celebrate with him on his birthday as the Ghanaian is under quarantine after contracting the coronavirus.



The Besiktas midfielder tested positive after returning from international duty with the Black Stars where he featured against Mali in that 3-0 defeat.



The 26-year-old had to celebrate his birthday in isolation and was surprised by his colleagues as they called him via video to celebrate with him.



The whole team gathered to sing and cheer him up and also wished him a speedy recovery on his birthday.



Bernard Mensah after contracting the virus says he is fine and responding to treatment.



Mensah posted on his Twitter page: ''I'm responding very well thanks for your messages God bless you all"



The former Atletico Madrid midfielder joined Besiktas on a season long-loan from Kayserispor this summer and has played four games and scored one goal.

