Sports News of Monday, 17 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

‘Coronavirus pandemic, a blessing in disguise for me’ – Isaac Twum

Former Inter Allies player, Isaac Twum

Ghana international, Isaac Twum says he sees the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic as a blessing in disguise for him after recovering fully from an injury he sustained during that period.



The outbreak of the deadly coronavirus halted all football-related activities in the world and according to the IK Start midfielder, he benefited from Coronavirus break.



Speaking to Koforidua based Bryt FM, the former Inter Allies player said, “the coronavirus did not affect me that much because I picked up an injury in February whereby I have to do a surgery but I was unable to do it though I’m playing actively.”



He continued that, “I believe I have benefited in some way from the disease and that is the positive I drew from it but on the negative side, I had to be at home for all these while. There was also a pay cut which was worrying but we have settled the issue and now things are okay for me here,” he said.



Isaac Twum led the Black Stars B to win the 2017 WAFU tournament hosted by Ghana.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.