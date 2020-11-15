Sports News of Sunday, 15 November 2020

Coronavirus knocks out another Ghana Premier League match, Liberty-Bechem game postponed

Bechem United FC

The Coronavirus pandemic has affected another Ghana Premier League match as Liberty Professionals' clash with Bechem United has been postponed.



The match scheduled for Sunday, November 15 has been moved to Monday, November 16 because Bechem United is yet to receive their test results.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) said all stakeholders have been duly informed about the postponement.



The coronavirus, which forced the cancellation of the 2019/20 season, could be the bane of the new season.



Thus far, two games have suffered from coronavirus following reports that over 50 players have tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the opening weekend.



On Friday night, the game between Aduana Stars and Hearts of Oak was cancelled because some players have tested positive for the deadly virus.



Prior to that, the Ministry of Youth and Sports announced that all league games should be played behind closed doors due to the spike in cases.



As of Sunday, November 15, Ghana has 1519 active cases with 320 deaths.

