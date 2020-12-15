Sports News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Coronavirus halted completion of Baba Yara Stadium renovation - Kwadwo Baah Agyemang

NSA Board Chairman, Hon. Kwadwo Baah Agyemang

Board Chairman of National Sports Authority [NSA], Kwadwo Baah-Agyemang has attributed the delay in completing the Baba Yara Sports Stadium renovation to the Coronavirus outbreak.



The Baba Yara Stadium has been under renovation before the start of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



The work which is currently ongoing forced Asante Kotoko to opt for the Accra Sports Stadium as their home grounds.



According to Kwadwo Baah, work was expected to be completed in October but the outbreak of the novel pandemic halted work at the stadium.



"We planned on completing the Baba Yara Stadium by October this year, but the effects of COVID 19 was felt slowing down the construction work," he told Kumasi based Nhyira FM.



"There is work going on at the Baba Yara Sports stadium. Pictures circulating on social media even shows the seats have been renovated," he added.

