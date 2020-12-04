Sports News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: Starr FM

Coronavirus fund: Govt supports 18 premier league clubs with GH¢50,000 each

President Akufo Addo with GFA's Kurt Okraku

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has authorized the Ministry of Youth and Sports to release an amount of nine hundred thousand cedis (GH¢900,000) as the first tranche of payment to support the 18 premier league clubs in the country.



The money is to enable the clubs to offset some of their expenses in this era of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Each club is to receive an amount of fifty thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢50,000).



A statement issued by the Ministry of Youth and Sports said “this has become necessary due to the directive of Government to all premier league matches to be played behind closed doors.



“Other clubs such as Division one, National Women’s League, CAF Champion’s League Representative and CAF Confederation Cup Representative will also receive some financial support from Government.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.