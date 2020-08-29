Sports News of Saturday, 29 August 2020

Coronavirus did not help our season - Jordan Ayew

Black Stars striker , Jordan Ayew

Crystal Palace forward, Jordan Ayew, has revealed that the Coronavirus pandemic negatively affected the season for his club.



He revealed that Palace were on good form before the virus forced a break and when they returned, they looked off the pace.



“I think it’s quite simple. I think we had a good season till March then COVID for three months then started the league again and I think we won our first game after COVID and after I think we didn’t win till the end of the season,” Jordan explained to Citi sports.



"I think we won one game out of eight. I think overall it's been a good season. We didn't do well at the end but like I said we are a team and our target was to stay in the Premier League and we managed to do that. People expected us to be higher and we wanted to finish as high as possible but the COVID didn't help us and it helped some people."



He added that the team are preparing for the new season.



"There is a new season coming soon and we are getting ready for it."he concluded.

