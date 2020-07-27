Sports News of Monday, 27 July 2020

Coronavirus: Skyy FC President urges clubs to consider farming as a means to survive

Mr Wilson Arthur, is the President of Division One league side, Skyy FC

The President of Division One league side, Skyy FC, Wilson Arthur, has advised Ghanaian clubs to consider farming in a bid to generate income to help mitigate the financial difficulties brought by the Coronavirus pandemic.



The outbreak of the Coronavirus led to the postponement of football activities in the country for about 5 months before the Ghana Football Assoiation decided to cancel the season on June 30, 2020.



Wilson Arthur has challenged clubs to be innovative in order to survive this period of hardship forced on the football sector by Coronavirus.



The astute businessman hinted that Skyy FC will consider venturing into farming to cater for some of their needs now and in the future.



He disclosed this to Takoradi based Skyy Power FM in an interview.



“By way of funding and financial preparation Skyy FC would consider starting Skyy Farms,” Mr Arthur said.



“A lot of the vegetables take few months to harvest, so if I have the resources, I wouldn’t mind cultivating a rice farm making sure I have enough of rice to cater for my team for the entire season,” he noted.



Wilson Arthur added that “We have to be innovative, by breaking down the cost of running teams into parts.



“For example if you have a team bus, you can work on fuel sponsorship, you can even do food and beverage sponsorship, water sponsorship, so you can put your expenditure into parts and get bits of sponsors for all, to ease the burden of club financing.



“This is very important because they way and manner business is moving in this COVID-19 situation it would be difficult to get one big sponsor to absorb all your cost, so this is the time to be very innovative,” Wilson Arthur concluded.

