Sports News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Coronavirus: No positive case recorded at Kotoko as team begins training

Kotoko have commenced training for next season

The Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, Moses Antwi-Benefo has revealed that there was no negative case at the end of the Coronavirus test for players, technical team members, and management of the club.



The club in the last couple of days has taken its players through routine medical assessment as well as required Coronavirus test ahead of a return to training.



Today, Moses Antwi-Benefo has confirmed that all the tests conducted by players and officials of the club came out negative.



“Players, technical staff & management members who tested for Covid-19 at Asante Kotoko have received their results and they are all negative”, the communications director of the Kumasi-based club has told Oyerepa FM.



He adds, “A 2nd test will be done then the 3rd one at Koforidua where the team will stay for 21 days”.



Meanwhile, the team has earlier today started training at Adako Jachie to prepare for the upcoming football season.

