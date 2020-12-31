Soccer News of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Coronavirus: GFA engaging govt on return of fans to the stadia - Henry Asante Twum

Henry Asante Twum, Ghana Football Association Communications Director

Ghana Football Association Communications Director Henry Asante Twum has disclosed that talks are ongoing between the FA and the government to allow fans back into the various stadia amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Ghanaian football fans have been barred from entering the game due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the West African country.



The government had earlier permitted 40 percent spectators to attend matches prior to the start of the season, but later rescinded its decision due to the number of active cases.



Speaking in an interview on the possible return of fans to the stadia in the ongoing Ghana Premier League he said, “We have engaged the sector ministry and still we are speaking with the government to allow fans into the various stadia and we hope the government will accept our proposal,” Asante told Kessben FM Sports in an interview.



“I have been to various venues this year and the number of people I see behind the gates is overwhelming, knowing very well there’s a ban by the government.



“What I’m saying is, nobody is happily playing the games behind closed doors, even economically and financially, it’s taking a lot from these clubs.



“Our industry is not so strong to do without gate revenues, our clubs rely heavily on the gate proceeds so playing behind closed doors is hectic for the clubs,” He added.



2020/21 Ghana Premier League continues this weekend after the short break.

