Coronavirus: GFA General Secretary reacts to presidential address

Sports News of Monday, 1 February 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, GFA, Prosper Harrison Addo has reacted to the presidential directive on football-related events amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Football events are allowed to continue according to the 23rd presidential address delivered on January 31. The National Sports Authority and GFA were, however, directed to ensure quarter-filled venues and other coronavirus protocols.
“We must never take this gift from the State for granted. It is only our proactive and strict adherence to the GFA Covid-19 Matchday Protocols that will justify the sustainability of this gesture. We will jealously guard this,” the GFA scribe posted on Twitter.
Sporting activities are allowed despite restrictions placed on other forms of social gatherings like funerals and weddings. Schools and places of worship are to also continue operation with strict adherence to protocols.
“The National Sports Authority and the Ghana Football Association should ensure compliance with the twenty-five percent (25%) capacity rule in our stadia, with spectators respecting the social distancing rule and wearing of masks,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s said.
