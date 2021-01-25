Sports News of Monday, 25 January 2021

Source: GNA

Coronavirus: CAF grants amnesty to clubs and associations due to Coronavirus

Confederation of African Football

The Executive Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has rescinded its decision to suspend clubs and Associations that pulled out of competitions in 2020 over COVID-19 related issues.



The decision follows a meeting held in Yaoundé, Cameroon, during the Championship of African Nations (CHAN).



In a letter addressed to member Associations, CAF said they have decided to grant amnesty to all cases of withdrawals that have occurred starting from the month of March 2020 until further notice.



"Due to the unforeseen conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic, many teams announced their withdrawals from different competitions due to the travel restrictions imposed by certain governments and the non-availability of regular flights.



“These withdrawals normally result in a suspension from following editions in addition to financial sanctions according to the competition regulations. CAF Executive Committee has decided in its meeting held in Yaoundé on 15th January 2021 to grant amnesty to all cases of withdrawals that have occurred starting from the month of March 2020 until further notice," the statement read.