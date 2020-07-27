Sports News of Monday, 27 July 2020

Coronavirus: Black Starlets to resume training ahead of qualifiers

Black Starlets will camp in the Central Region according to reports

Ghana's national U-17 team, the Black Starlets have been given the go-ahead by government to begin camping ahead of their upcoming qualifiers in September amid the coronavirus pandemic.



The President Nana Akufo-Addo in his State of the Nation address on measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic eased restrictions on football activities by giving the green light for three of the junior national teams both male and female, Black Starlets U-17, Black Princesses U-20 and the Black Maidens U-17 to resume training for their respective competitions.



"Our female Under-20 and Under-17 national football teams have been given the clearance to go into their respective training camps to begin preparations towards their FIFA and CAF-sanctioned international matches, which begin in September".



"Whilst in training, the playing, technical and management teams must observe strictly all the protocols issued by Government, CAF and FIFA against COVID-19. All other team and contact sports, and competitive sporting events remain suspended till further notice", the president said in his statement.



GHANAsoccernet.com has gathered that the Black Starlets will begin camping at the Glow Lamp Academy in Abresia in the Central Region.





