Sports News of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Coronavirus: Attamah Larweh becomes seventh Black Stars player to test positive

Black Stars defender, Joseph Attamah Larweh

Ghana defender, Joseph Attamah Larweh has become the latest Black Stars player to test positive for the Coronavirus disease after their two friendly matches last week.



The Turkey-based player, who plays for Kayserispor in the top-flight league, was part of Ghana’s team for the friendlies against Mali and Qatar during the international break.



Kayserispor has now announced that two of their players have tested positive for the disease on their return from international duty.



Insiders have now told Ghanasoccernet that Attamah is among the two players to have tested positive and he becomes the seventh Black Stars player to have contracted the disease while playing for the national team.



Tests after his return to Kayserispor revealed that he was positive, joining a tall list which includes Turkey-based Caleb Ansah Ekuban.



Several clubs in Europe who had their players play in the two matches for Ghana during the international break are now racing to contact the Ghana FA over the cases while also carrying out their independent tests.



Jordan Ayew, Kasim Adams, Gideon Mensah, Joseph Aidoo and Bernard Mensah have all tesed psotive for the Coronavirus.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.