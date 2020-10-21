Sports News of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Coronavirus: 9,500 fans will be allowed to enter Accra Sports Stadium - NSA

Accra Sports Stadium

The Accra Sports Stadium will admit 9,500 fans when the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season begins due to restrictions put in place by the government to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.



Charles Amofah, the Public Relations Officer for the National Sports Authority (NSA) confirmed this in an interview with Happy FM.



“Now we have clearance to allow only 9,500 supporters into the Accra Sports Stadium during this Coronavirus period," he said.



Meanwhile, the NSA has announced new user facility fees for the various clubs who will use the Accra Sports Stadium when the season begins.



Premier League clubs that use the venue will have to pay GH¢20,000 per game according to the statement released by the NSA on the user fees.



“Management would like to bring to your notice and attention of fees, as well as Terms and Conditions associated with the usage of the Accra Sports Stadium involving Premier League matches, matches between Hearts and Kotoko and the National teams, are grouped under “Category A”.



"Matches between Hearts or Kotoko versus other Premier League clubs are grouped under ‘Category B’ and matches between other clubs excluding Hearts and Kotoko are grouped under “Category C”.



“Home teams will be made to pay GH¢20,000 per match under Category B matches whilst Category C matches will attract GH¢15,000," he remarked.



The Accra Sports Stadium will serve as the home venue for Accra Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, Inter Allies, and Accra Great Olympics.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.