Corey Addai excited to join Barnsley

English born Ghanaian goalkeeper, Corey Addai

English born Ghanaian goalkeeper Corey Addai is excited to have joined Championship side Barnsley in the ongoing summer transfer window.



The 22 year old underwent trials at Barnsley and was able to convince the club to hand him a contract.



The towering goalkeeper will link up with Martin Devaney in the U-23s ahead of the forthcoming Professional Development League campaign.



“I’m over the moon,” said the 22-year-old. “It’s a very good club and I’ve enjoyed my time since I’ve been here as well, so it’s been really good. The coaching staff is amazing and the boys are great so I can’t wait to get started.”



At 6’7, Addai was a commanding presence behind an already imposing backline of Jasper Moon, Rudi Pache and Ali Omar.



While also possessing excellent distribution skills, his physicality allows him to dominate his penalty area.

